Micro-Cap Melt-Up Continues As Redditors Buy Biotech & 'Banned' Stocks

The rotation from most-shorted meme-stocks to micro-caps appears to be continuing this morning with Biotechs surging.

Here is our recent list of likely candidates for WallStreetBets next targets...

For example, Atossa Therapeutics...

...and Zomedica

Some smaller-cap, heavily-shorted stocks are surging... Vislink Tech (which has SI of 17.7% of float)..

And Senseonics (which has SI of 18.1% of float)...

And, perhaps even more interesting, stocks from the WallStreetBets 'banned list' (that are particularly exposed to pump and dumps) are also surging...

Nemaura Medical...

and Ring Energy...

These are all notably low market-cap stocks (in other words, tread very carefully) as the new wave of investors 'greatly-rotates' from the most-shorted stocks to the most-illiquid.