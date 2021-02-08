Micro-Cap Melt-Up Continues As Redditors Buy Biotech & 'Banned' Stocks
The rotation from most-shorted meme-stocks to micro-caps appears to be continuing this morning with Biotechs surging.
Source: Bloomberg
Here is our recent list of likely candidates for WallStreetBets next targets...
For example, Atossa Therapeutics...
Source: Bloomberg
...and Zomedica
Source: Bloomberg
Some smaller-cap, heavily-shorted stocks are surging... Vislink Tech (which has SI of 17.7% of float)..
Source: Bloomberg
And Senseonics (which has SI of 18.1% of float)...
Source: Bloomberg
And, perhaps even more interesting, stocks from the WallStreetBets 'banned list' (that are particularly exposed to pump and dumps) are also surging...
Nemaura Medical...
Source: Bloomberg
and Ring Energy...
Source: Bloomberg
These are all notably low market-cap stocks (in other words, tread very carefully) as the new wave of investors 'greatly-rotates' from the most-shorted stocks to the most-illiquid.