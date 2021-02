GameStop is now down almost 90% from its record highs last week as Reddittors run for the hills...

From Jan 21st close, when the moves started hitting the heavily-shorted stocks, KOSS is still up 500% (was up over 4500% last week), AMC +150%, and even GME up over 50% (but they are all drastically down from their highs)

And as the heavily-shorted stocks collapse, micro-cap US equities are surging...

As are Small Caps...

Another 'great' rotation?