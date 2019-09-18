Microsoft Announces $40 Billion Buyback, Remains Biggest Market Cap Company In The World

Microsoft remains the largest market cap company in the world - well north of the trillion dollar mark - and judging by tonight's press release, it intends to stay there.

Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, reflecting a 5 cent or 11% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 21, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 20, 2019.

The board of directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $40 billion in share repurchases. The new share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.