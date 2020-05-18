Retail Rout? Robinhood & E*Trade Are Down

This is a major problem for the bulls...

"I felt a great disturbance in the farce, as if millions of bullish Millennials cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible may happen..."

Robinhood is down...

Source: DownDetector

And the outages are nationwide...

Source: DownDetector

The problem is spreading - E*trade is down too...

Source: DownDetector

And here is why this could be a major problem...

It's the Robinhood traders that have been buying...

As hedgies are selling...

While Moderna sparked the squeeze, we're gonna need Millennials back in this market to lift it out of its one-month funk... even if Powell goes back on '60 Minutes' this weekend.