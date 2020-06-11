Mnuchin Scrambles To Halt Stock Rout, Says Will "Pump" Another $1 Trillion Into Economy This Month

With stocks tumbling, it was only a matter of time before Trump trotter out the "plunge protectors", and sure enough just minutes after cash reopen, Steve Mnuchin dialed into CNBC, where he said that "we can't shut down the economy again" amid growing fears of a second virus wave, and just to get the Robin hood traders extra pumped, the Treasury Secretary said that another $1 trillion will be pumped into the market economy.

MNUCHIN SAYS OVER NEXT MONTH ANOTHER $1 TRILLION WILL BE PUMPED INTO U.S. ECONOMY

MNUCHIN SAID 'WE CAN'T SHUT DOWN THE ECONOMY AGAIN'

MNUCHIN 'QUITE OPTIMISTIC' IN MEDICAL PROGRESS THAT HAS BEEN MADE ON COVID-19

MNUCHIN SAYS FURTHER AID TO STATES WILL BE SUBJECT TO DISCUSSION WITH CONGRESS

Unfortunately for the stock market president, unlike previous Mnuchin appearances, this time the market was largely oblivious to his message, and was trading near the worst levels of the session, just around 3,100.