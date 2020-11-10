Momentum Massacre Trounces Tech Stocks; Bonds Drop, Bullion Pops

Since the Pfizer vaccine headlines hit, markets have gone just a little bit slightly turbo with Small Caps up over 4% and Mega-Cap tech down almost 6%...
But don't overdose on all that exuberance...
Nasdaq found support at its Zero Gamma level once again...
This is the biggest two-day surge in value over growth in history...
The rotation from growth to value is nowhere more evident than in Small Caps vs Mega-Tech...
This is the biggest 2 day outperformance of the Russell 2000 over the Nasdaq 100 since March 2001...
Momentum's collapse continues - the biggest 2-day crash in history...
With yet another massive reversal in the momo/value trade...
FANG Stocks continued their slide...
Credit and equity protection costs both tumbled but VIX (equity) remains notably decoupled from credit risk...
Treasury yields were once again higher on the day (long-end up around 5bps)...
30Y yields stalled once again around the same level as the election-night peak...
The yield curve (2s30s) steepened to its highest since May 2017...
But we note that, for now, yields are not following the correlation regime with value/momo that has been in place for months...
The dollar shrugged today, going nowhere...
Cryptos drifted very modestly lower today...
Gold futures managed gains today but was unable to reach $1900...
Silver futures managed gains...
WTI pushed back above $41 ahead of tonight's API inventory data...
Finally, as we noted earlier, stocks are at their most expensive relative to bonds in two years...
TINA is dead... but not from COVID...
