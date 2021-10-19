More Than 180 San Francisco City Officials, Including Police And Sheriff Employees, Placed On Leave For Not Being Vaccinated

Crime is getting so bad in San Francisco, we've noted that businesses like Walgreens are simply closing their stores and leaving the city.

Which is why it seems like a peculiar time to put more than 180 city officials, including some from the police and sheriff's office, on leave for not getting vaccinated.

Placing these workers on leave leads to a process that could end in termination, Breitbart wrote about the decisions.

The same report notes that crimes YOY in the city are up, with homicide rising 12.8%, human trafficking up 20% and assault up 9.2%.

Mawuli Tugbenyoh, spokesperson for the Department of Human Resources, said: “Across the country and the world, thousands of people continue to die from COVID-19. Sadly, this includes employees of the city and county of San Francisco. To protect the health and safety of members of the public as well as employees, the city issued its vaccination policy,”

Apparently, people dying from homicide and committing felonious acts in such great numbers that entire businesses are moving out of the city is just fine though.

As of Thursday afternoon, 76 sworn police officers — or 3.5 percent of all officers — remained unvaccinated. A additional 32 non-sworn employees also have not received shots. Those numbers dropped from early Wednesday evening, when Police Chief Bill Scott said 118 officers and 31 non-sworn employees remained unvaccinated, on trend with a decline in recent weeks. The Police Department has 2,832 employees, including 2,113 officers. Most, but not all, needed to get vaccinated by Oct. 13. The Sheriff’s Department reported a 3.8 percent unvaccinated rate, with 39 out of 1,014 staff not fully vaccinated. In the Fire Department, 35 employees — or 2 percent of 1,738 — have not gotten shots.

“Employees can apply for medical or religious exemptions. The city has so far received approximately 800 exemption requests from city workers, which it is reviewing ‘as quickly as possible with priority given to employees who have earlier deadlines for vaccination.’”

Tracy McCray, vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, concluded: