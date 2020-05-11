Musk Cali-Carnage Continues: Analysts Warn Of "Morale Risk" While Liberals, Tesla Owners Berate CEO

Elon Musk continued his war of words with, well... the entire world, which reacted with shock to Musk's decision to sue Alameda County over not allowing him to re-open his Fremont factory. Former Secretary of Labor and Berkeley professor Robert Reich, who Musk had previously called a "boring idiot" in both English and Russian in a Twitter flame-war on Sunday took another jab at the embattled CEO, saying "Billionaires are not the answer".

Responding to one of Musk's insults, Reich said, "if only you had put as much effort into delivering the ventilators you promised as you put into this tweet."

Separately, perpetual Tesla cheerleader Adam Jonas at Morgan Stanley also offered up his take on Musk's claims to want to move from California over the weekend. First and foremost, he predicted a gigantic $2 billion to $4 billion cash burn for Q2 and said GAAP loss estimates of $500 million could be too high:

We believe that the sentiment consistently displayed by Musk is likely out of genuine concern for the severity of the decline of profits and cash flow for the company in Q2. While we believe the liquidity / balance sheet of the company is intact, we are prepared for Q2cash burn to be on the order of magnitude of $2BN to $4BN,given large payable outflows and revenues down as much as 30% Y/Y. In our view, while the situation is clearly out of Tesla’s control, Elon Musk’s urgency and willingness to take decisive action shows the impact the shutdown is having on the company globally. Taking a look at consensus numbers for 2Q20,expectations call for nearly $900MM in cash burn and GAAP net loss of ~$500MM; we believe these may still be too high.

He also predicted that Tesla's next U.S. Gigafactory would be announced in 1-3 months and could happen in Texas. The note does little to address the financial implications of such a move and estimates it could take "up to 3 years for a complete relocation from California".

Jonas still predicts a majority of the company's global production volume will come from Fremont over the next 2 years and also believes there is "morale risk" to employees from Musk's erratic behavior:

We believe that there is risk to the morale of employees and staff currently in Fremont, as the questions of not only returning to work by June 1st in California continue to loom, but now the new question of continuing to work in California at all. All OEMs and other contingencies in the supply chain are struggling with similar issues in the road to their targeted May 18th restart. As investors model a number of scenarios for cash consumption in Q2, we believe some attention should be paid to the potential problems for other counter-parties that could add to the volatility of near term financial outcomes.

California seems fed up with Musk. The Sacramento Bee published an article over the weekend mocking Musk, claiming that even though "COVID-19 has killed nearly 2,700 Californians so far, [Musk] is the one who’s truly suffering during the coronavirus pandemic."

It continued, calling Musk a "bratty billionaire":

California’s public health officials must ignore Musk’s ranting and stay the course. Twitter threats from bratty billionaires, anti-vaccine activists and middle-aged “militia members” should play no role in guiding public health policy in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

"And what should California’s leaders say if Tesla decides to pick up its toys and move elsewhere?" the op-ed asks rhetorically.

"Adiós," it answers.

In the interim, Tesla owners and once-fanboys have been spotted on social media all weekend echoing the thoughts of these owners:

Sending liberals and Tesla owners further into a rage alike will be the fact that Sen. Ted Cruz openly petitioned for Musk to move his operation to Texas over the weekend, as well:

If that isn't enough to trigger the left, perhaps this is: on Monday morning, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin commented that California should "act to ensure Tesla can operate" and that he "agreed with Musk" on California's re-opening.

For now, it still looks as though it is Tesla's intention to re-open Fremont when Elon Musk, not the government, says so.