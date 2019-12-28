Musk Tweets Boring's Las Vegas Tunnel To Open In 2020 

Elon Musk is on top of the world, has been able to capitulate shorts and send Tesla's equity price above the $420 per share buyout level, to close at $430.380 on Friday.

With Musk's ego higher than ever, he tweeted Friday night that Boring Company would complete a commercial tunnel in Las Vegas in the near term and be fully operational in 2020.

"Boring Co is completing its first commercial tunnel in Vegas, going from Convention Center to Strip, then will work on other projects," Musk tweeted late on Friday.

Last month, we noted how Boring officially won the contract from Las Vegas to build a "subterranean transit system" by undercutting the bids of established players in the engineering space.

We pointed out how Boring is going to have to prove that its technology and talent can scale to municipality size projects, instead of a test run using a go-kart on skates in 50 feet of tunnel.

In July, Boring raised $120 million in a round of funding from gullible cultists "disruptive investors."

We noted earlier this year that Boring's tunnel projects were debunked by PhDs and ridiculed by government officials as nothing new: "There's no revolution here. Let's be honest here: he's driving a car through a sewer pipe," Ph.D. chemist and video blogger Phil Mason recently said.

With the test tunnel completed in Hawthorne, California, and other projects in Chicago and Washinton, D.C. to Baltimore, Musk has made a lot of promises in the past where his timelines don't exactly come true.

...We're still waiting for the one million "robotaxis" to hit the streets in 2020, another promise made by Musk.