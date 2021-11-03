Mysterious "Jet Pack Man" Could Actually Be A Balloon

The mystery of the "Jet Pack Man" sightings over Los Angeles may finally have been identified as an object that doesn't require engines, fuel, or high-tech alien technology but rather a simple ballon.

"One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons," the FBI and FAA said in statements after NBC Los Angeles published images and a video taken by a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter that appear to show a human-shaped inflatable toy, or what resembled Jack Skellington - the main character in Tim Burton's 1993 movie "A Nightmare Before Christmas" - ballon, flying thousands of feet above Beverly Hills.

Government officials told NBC Los Angeles that the single balloon sighting could've been from a Halloween display. However, it's becoming more plausible that sightings of a jet pack are likely to be balloons that had drifted near LAX.

Here are the three sightings of jet pack man last year:

Retired airline pilot and aviation consultant Ross Aimer told NBC Los Angeles that balloons seem to be more in line with what pilots have reported over the last year.

"There's a very good possibility the previous ones were also balloons and pilots mistook them as jetpacks," Aimer said. "This is a better explanation to the aviation community and to me."

Still, there's no confirmation on previous sightings, but the working theory now appears to show balloons instead of jet packs. Now it's time for authorities to request information on Amazon customers in the LA area who purchased human-sized balloons to find possible leads.