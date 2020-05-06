Nasdaq Continues Record Run Despite Biggest Job Loss Ever

Nasdaq outperformed once again today...(as everything else lagged)...NOTE - like yesterday, everything got a bit jiggy in the last 20-30 mins...

...because nothing says buy stocks like over 20 million job losses!!

Sending the Nasdaq Composite within a few points of unchanged for 2020...

And Nasdaq is roaring as earnings collapse...

Makes you wonder if anyone is actually paying attention...

Bank stocks were battered again (despite higher yields, steeper curves)...

The Virus Fear trade worsened notably again...

HYG and LQD are giving back lots of the Fed-supported buying binge...

Continued dramatic corporate issuance (and a heavy Treasury calendar ahead) sent longer-dated yields higher.

The moves have been dramatic jerks higher this week which suggest rate-locks, not systemic selling

The yield curve steepened significantly today (2s30s +9bps)...

The dollar managed gains, pushing up towards its recent downtrend channel...

Cryptos were higher on the day...but it was clear there was a rotation into Bitcoin from altcoin...

With Bitcoin testing $9400 intraday as the halving looms...

Gold was thumped back below $1700...

WTI could not make its mind up but ended lower on the day - breaking its 5 day win streak...

Wholesale beef prices are screaming higher, but cattle prices plunge as supply chains break...

Copper and Gold are signaling stocks are way over their skis here...

And finally, FANG stocks have broken to a new record high... as if the world was not locked down, economies on their backs.

Don't you just love buybacks!!??