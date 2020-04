Well that's not supposed to happen...

Nasdaq has puked back all The Fed gains...

For now, The Dow and S&P are holding gains...

HYG is still up massively but is fading...

If this move by The Fed doesn't work... there's only one thing left for them to buy - Stocks! Just as Yellen had suggested (and all you have to do is look at the Nikkei to see how well that has worked over the past decades).