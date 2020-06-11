TV Networks Unplug 'Cops' After 31 Years Amid Nationwide Protests

In the wake of nationwide social unrest against law enforcement agencies, spurred mostly by the death of George Floyd (one could also argue that extreme wealth inequality and high unemployment were triggers as well), several major television networks have pulled the plug on any future airings of Cops, reported TV Guide.

Last week, A&E Network canceled episodes of Live PD and Cops amid ongoing protests across the country against police brutality following the death of Floyd. Cops was set to debut its 33rd season on Monday (June 8) but was quickly dropped because the network wanted to avoid public backlash, which could've led to sponsors pulling ads and viewership boycotts.

"Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast Live PD this weekend," A&E said in a statement last weekend.

Now, the Paramount Network, once known as Spike TV, has joined the bandwagon this week and canceled any future airings of the television series featuring police officers, constables, and sheriff's deputies patrolling streets with a film crew, in search of violent thugs, car thieves, drug pushers, sex-trade workers, and anyone else breaking the law.

Paramount released this statement:

"Cops is not on the Paramount Network, and we don't have any current or plans for it to return," a Paramount Network spokesperson said.

Cops first aired on Fox in 1989 and has filmed officers in more than 140 different US cities. The show faces criticism in exploiting minorities and poor folks for entertainment purposes.

As the radical leftist attempt to create a "police-free future" in America, major television networks are canceling police shows as a move to avoid public backlash and boycotts.