New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Vacations In $7 Million Italian Villa Despite Delta Variant Surge And Travel Warnings

It's yet another case of "do as I say, not as I do" to add to the long line of liberal hypocrisy regarding Covid-19 restrictions.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy - who has been amongst the most adamant supporters of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions - is doing a little social distancing of his own.

In fact, he hopped aboard a jet this week with his family to vacation in his "23-room mansion" in Umbria, Italy, while both his state and Italy battle the Delta Variant, according to the NY Post.

Meanwhile, his trip comes as the U.S. State Department has asked Americans to “reconsider travel to Italy due to COVID-19.”

Murphy said of his trip last week: “After this past 17 months, just having a few days together is something that I think all of us want to do with our family, and I’m looking forward to that.”

His villa in Italy reportedly has a horse stable, tennis court and pool. It's worth more than $7 million, the report says.

“While ‘Rome is burning’ here in New Jersey, Murphy is living in the lap of luxury and too rich to care about the communities and families impacted by the small businesses who had to close their doors forever,” Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli responded.