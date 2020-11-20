New Senate Docs 'Confirm' Troubling Biden Family Links To China, Russia

With Joe Biden's 'irregularity-filled' election win all but assured (unless the Trump campaign can pull off several upset legal victories), we now turn our attention back to the Biden family's ties to Russia and China - a narrative which the MSM will attempt to suffocate out of existence - particularly if Republicans (and their investigative committees) lose the Senate after January's runoff in Georgia.

In a "supplemental" release to a late September Senate report into Hunter Biden's international business dealings, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) outlined additional information regarding troubling connections between Hunter Biden's business associates and the Russian government, as well as 'millions of dollars' transferred from a CCP-linked Chinese entity to a Biden business associate who allegedly leveraged his relationship with the former Vice President's family, according to the Washington Examiner.

"These new records confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden’s business associates and the Russian government, and further support the Committees’ September 23, 2020 report’s finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns," wrote the senators in a five-page report which included 65 pages of evidence.

Elsewhere, they wrote that after their September report was issued, "new sources went public with additional information about business relationships and financial arrangements among and between the Biden family and their business associates, including several foreign nationals ... The new information is consistent with other records within the Committees’ possession which show millions of dollars being transferred from a Chinese entity linked to the communist party to Robinson Walker LLC.” -Washington Examiner

A key focus of the supplemental report is Rob Walker, described as "Hunter Biden's longtime business associate." Walker is associated with three companies tied to Hunter according to the report, which includes new information from former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski, who worked with the Bidens and Walker in 2017 to create a business which would establish a joint venture with a Chinese Communist Party-linked business, CEFC China Energy - which was run by a disappeared Chinese tycoon and has since gone bankrupt.

Bobulinski, who was tapped to lead the Biden JV through "SinoHawk", repeatedly referenced $10 million in startup funding from a Chinese businessman - money which never materialized, yet which Grassley and Johnson conclude some or all ultimately wound up to accounts linked to James and Hunter Biden.

The Senate investigation update noted that in February and March 2017, a Shanghai-based company called State Energy HK Limited “sent two wires, each in the amount of $3,000,000, to a bank account for Robinson Walker LLC” but that “it is unclear what the true purpose is behind these transactions and who the ultimate beneficiary is.” State Energy HK Limited was affiliated with CEFC under the leadership of Ye Jianming, who had “ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese military” and whose deputy, Gongwen Dong, another business associate of Hunter Biden’s, also received funds from State Energy HK. -Washington Examiner

"These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government and, because of his close association with Hunter Biden, yet another tie between Hunter Biden’s financial arrangements and the communist Chinese government," reads the Grassley and Johnson release, which also concludes that Hunter "received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow” and that he also “opened a bank account with” Gongwen Dong to fund a $100,000 global spending spree" along with James Biden and his wife, Sara.

Read the rest of the report here.

