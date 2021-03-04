New Yorkers Are Fleeing To This Small Town 

City-dwellers are fleeing major metro areas, such as New York City, in favor of smaller towns and rural areas. The socio-economic turmoil sparked during the virus pandemic and new hybrid work trends (remote-work) also led to the urban exodus' acceleration.

Key findings in a new report via StreetLight Data show New Yorkers weren't just relocating to Florida or the Hamptons but also a tiny town called Poughkeepsie.

StreetLight Data showed New York-to-Poughkeepsie ranked number eight as the most popular relocation area last year. The study was based on cellphone data.

Poughkeepsie is a small city in New York State's Hudson Valley with a population of about 30,000.

Mayor Rob Rolison told Bloomberg there's been a noticeable "uptick in people moving to our area." He said that's also "true across the Hudson Valley."

The survey said Americans who relocated from the ten largest metro areas in 2020 were more likely to move to smaller communities.

Coronavirus has supercharged this growing wave of people fleeing large metro areas. Goldman Sach's Jan Hatzius recently told clients urban flight could last for a couple of years.

With NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio doing everything he possibly can to drive both individual citizens and businesses (like Goldman Sachs) out of the city, the effects of his colossal mismanagement and general cluelessness have continued to result in an exodus in 2021.

... and what has this caused in rural America? A boom, as cities are left behind. This could very well mean New York City and other major cities face slower economic recoveries.

Just look at Hudson Yards, it's a ghost town.