"No More Mr.Nice Guy" - Trump Urges Senate To Call Obama To Testify

After the unmasking of the unmaskers (including Biden), ObamaGate is growing...

And President Trump clearly won't let it go (and why should he after three years of utter bullshit)...

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

We won't be holding our collective breaths however, but it would be deliciously ironic if the president who claimed "no scandals" during his presidency, was brought down after leaving office by the biggest scandal in US history.