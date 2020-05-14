"No More Mr.Nice Guy" - Trump Urges Senate To Call Obama To Testify

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:32

After the unmasking of the unmaskers (including Biden), ObamaGate  is growing...

And President Trump clearly won't let it go (and why should he after three years of utter bullshit)...

We won't be holding our collective breaths however, but it would be deliciously ironic if the president who claimed "no scandals" during his presidency, was brought down after leaving office by the biggest scandal in US history.