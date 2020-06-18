No 'V' - US "Leading" Economic Indicators Barely Bounce After Biggest Crash In 60 Years

Great news America! Leading Economic Indicators 'soared' 2.8% MoM in May - the biggest monthly gain ever.
-
The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was jobless claims at 1.9
-
The biggest negative contributor was ISM new orders at -0.48
However, this bounce follows the record collapse in March and April...
Source: Bloomberg
However, for all those banking on a "V"-shaped recovery to match the market's euphoria... it's an epic fail...
If you look really carefully, you can see the "recovery".
Isn't this supposed to be leading?