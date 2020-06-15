North Korean Army "Fully Ready" To Enter DMZ, "Throw Garbage In The Trash"

According to state-owned news agency KCNA, North Korea’s military is “studying an action plan” to advance into zones that were demilitarized under an agreement with South Korea.

KCNA cites a statement from the army’s General Staff, who confirmed the North Korean army is “fully ready” to implement government orders and is on “high alert” to carry out “external measures” coming from the government.

"Our army is keeping a close watch on the current situation in which the north-south relations are turning worse and worse, and getting itself fully ready for providing a sure military guarantee to any external measures to be taken by the Party and government," the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency. The KPA is studying "an action plan for taking measures to make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized under the north-south agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the south," it said. "We will map out the military action plans for rapidly carrying out the said opinions to receive approval from the Party Central Military Commission," it added.

This major increase in rhetoric comes after North and South cut off formal communications and hot on the heels of last week's comments by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, that it was “high time” to break ties with South Korea, saying the next action against the “enemy” would come from the army.

"If the South Korean authorities are also curious about the next plan that we might be wondering about, this opportunity will be handed over to the General Staff of the Korean Army. I believe that our military will also decide and carry out something that will cool the people's anger somewhat. Garbage should be taken into the trash."

Doesn't sound like peaceful protestations.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was planning to meet top aides Monday after his security officials held an urgent meeting via video conference early Sunday to discuss the current situation on the divided peninsula, and possible responses, his office said.