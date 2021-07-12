Not To The Moon - Virgin Galactic Crashes Over 20% From Overnight Highs

Virgin Galactic shares soared into the stratosphere at the pre-market open, trading at $59.99, follow Sir Richard Branson's brief stay in micro-gravity.

But, the share have plunged over 20% from those opening highs, now down over 6% from Friday's close.

The shares are now halted as SPCE announced that it may offer and sell up to $500 million in stock through a distribution agency pact with Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.