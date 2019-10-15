Not Transitory - Fed Liquidity Handout Surges To Near $90 Billion

So much for the 'transitory' liquidity shortage arguments put forth by commission-takers and asset-gatherers, The NYFed accepted $87.7 billion (in o/n and term) repo today - the highest level yet.

The Fed accepted $20.1 billion in 14-day term repo...

And $67.7 billion in overnight repo...

The biggest overnight repo (liquidity bailout) since September.

Having stabilized in the $30-40 billion range, liquidity needs have surged once again as it seems the big banks just cannot wait for The Fed's NotQE in November.