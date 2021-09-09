The Number Of Americans On The Dole Fell Back Below 12 Million Last Week

While continuing claims disappointed last week (but did drop from revised higher numbers), initial jobless claims plunged to 310k (335k exp and 345k prior) - a new post-COVID-lockdown low...

Louisiana, California, and Michigan saw the biggest increases in claims while Missouri, Florida, and New York saw the biggest drops in initial jobless claims...

Overall, some relatively good news as the nation braces for 7-9 million people to drop off pandemic emergency benefits as almost 323k dropped off those claims last week...

And the total number of Americans on some form of government jobless benefits fell back below 12 million...

Taper time?