"This Is Nuts!" - Stocks Explode Higher After Fabricated CPI Print

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021 - 9:14

It would appear the algos missed the fact that BLS made it all up. For example...

A cooler than expected core CPI print (thanks to fabricated data) appears to have sparked a panic-bid in stocks...

With Nasdaq leading the mega-squeeze...

The dollar is getting dumped too...

The only response we got from multiple desks this morning was "This is nuts!" along with a few expletives.

What happens at the cash open?

