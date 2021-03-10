"This Is Nuts!" - Stocks Explode Higher After Fabricated CPI Print

It would appear the algos missed the fact that BLS made it all up. For example...

what kinda bullshit is this? pic.twitter.com/AjXvhcpQnv — HedgedIn (@noalpha_allbeta) March 10, 2021

A cooler than expected core CPI print (thanks to fabricated data) appears to have sparked a panic-bid in stocks...

With Nasdaq leading the mega-squeeze...

The dollar is getting dumped too...

The only response we got from multiple desks this morning was "This is nuts!" along with a few expletives.

What happens at the cash open?