"This Is Nuts!" - Stocks Explode Higher After Fabricated CPI Print
It would appear the algos missed the fact that BLS made it all up. For example...
what kinda bullshit is this? pic.twitter.com/AjXvhcpQnv— HedgedIn (@noalpha_allbeta) March 10, 2021
A cooler than expected core CPI print (thanks to fabricated data) appears to have sparked a panic-bid in stocks...
With Nasdaq leading the mega-squeeze...
The dollar is getting dumped too...
The only response we got from multiple desks this morning was "This is nuts!" along with a few expletives.
What happens at the cash open?