print-icon

NY Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Demands Explanation After 150K Vote 'Irregularity' Narrows Lead

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021 - 07:12 PM

Hours after the New York City's Board of Elections released an updated ranked voting tally for the Democratic Primary which showed frontrunner Eric Adams' lead shrinking considerably, BOE officials acknowledged a 'discrepancy' in the ballot count.

At issue: on the day of the primary, the BOE reported just under 800,000 votes with 96.6% of scanners reporting. On Tuesday, however, the tally was 941,832 votes - nearly 20% higher, according to PIX11.

The new figures narrows Adams' lead over former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia to just 51.9% (368,898) to 48.9% (352,990) - while there are still 100,000 absentee ballots which need to be processed, and could tip Garcia over the top.

In response, Adams' campaign fired off a statement questioning the count, and demanding an explanation for the "irregularities."

"The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions," reads the statement. "We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection."

Liberals, in response, accused Adams of going 'full Trump' and spreading 'the big lie' - that the election isn't as secure as advertised.

0