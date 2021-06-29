NY Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Demands Explanation After 150K Vote 'Irregularity' Narrows Lead

Hours after the New York City's Board of Elections released an updated ranked voting tally for the Democratic Primary which showed frontrunner Eric Adams' lead shrinking considerably, BOE officials acknowledged a 'discrepancy' in the ballot count.

At issue: on the day of the primary, the BOE reported just under 800,000 votes with 96.6% of scanners reporting. On Tuesday, however, the tally was 941,832 votes - nearly 20% higher, according to PIX11.

We are aware there is a discrepancy in the unofficial RCV round by round elimination report. We are working with our RCV technical staff to identify where the discrepancy occurred. We ask the public, elected officials and candidates to have patience. — NYC Board of Elections (@BOENYC) June 29, 2021

The new figures narrows Adams' lead over former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia to just 51.9% (368,898) to 48.9% (352,990) - while there are still 100,000 absentee ballots which need to be processed, and could tip Garcia over the top.

In response, Adams' campaign fired off a statement questioning the count, and demanding an explanation for the "irregularities."

"The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions," reads the statement. "We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection."

Liberals, in response, accused Adams of going 'full Trump' and spreading 'the big lie' - that the election isn't as secure as advertised.