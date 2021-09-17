Obama Publicly Endorses Justin Trudeau Ahead Of Canada's Upcoming Election

For all the hustle and bustle about interfering in foreign elections we have heard over the last 5 years, no one seemed to notice or care that Former President Barack Obama publicly endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the country's upcoming election.

Calling Trudeau his "friend", Obama said that the Prime Minister has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I'm proud of the work we did together."

Wishing my friend @JustinTrudeau the best in Canada’s upcoming election. Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I’m proud of the work we did together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2021

Obama wished him the "best in Canada's upcoming election".

It marks the second time that Obama has endorsed Trudeau: he also made a similar endorsement in 2019.

"I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President," Obama said in 2019. "He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term."

Obama also publicly endorsed President of France Emmanuel Macron during his campaign against Marine Le Pen.

Obama said in 2017: “I’m not planning on getting involved in too many elections now that I don't have to run for office again."

Canada's election is less than a week away.