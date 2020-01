Amid the weekend's escalating tensions, threats, and retaliations in the middle east, futures trading has opened with some significant market moves...

Gold futures are up around 2%...

WTI Crude futures are also up notably, taking out last week's highs...

Dow futures are down around 150 points...

And bond futures are higher...

2020 has not been kind to risk assets...so far.

How many more points down will The Dow be allowed before somebody gets on the phone!??