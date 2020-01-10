One Investor's Asset-Bubble Is Another's Anti-Recession Insurance Policy

Authored by Richard Breslow via Bloomberg,

One take away from the earliest days of this new year is that the global central banks are intending to stick with dovish policies, come what may.

Whether it was Richard Clarida, Mark Carney or Stephen Poloz, among others, they have made it clear that official rates aren’t going higher anytime soon. Regardless of the numbers. That’s what they mean by forward guidance.

And it’s likely to prove an effective tool. It will define the trading environment for the foreseeable future.

One investor’s asset bubble is another one’s anti-recession insurance policy.

We keep hearing that the economy is in a good place. That things are moving in the right direction. That global headwinds, recent Middle East events notwithstanding, are easing. Or at least in abeyance. There is cautious optimism about the European economy and positive excitement about Asia. All of that is true. Or, at least, a valid operating assumption. But it will not translate into changing the odds of rate hikes.

In the last few days, much has been made of the massive volume of investment-grade debt issuance. Credit spreads are minuscule, rates low and investor appetite, domestic and international, strong as a bull. Don’t think of this as borrowers trying to tap some perceived limited window of opportunity before it closes. It’s just a wonderful environment to issue debt. Money is pouring into IG funds. Undeterred by new-issue concessions that are barely noticeable. Lipper reported that in the U.S., inflows for the week ended January 8 was the largest ever reported. The interesting side of this equation is the investor appetite even more so than on the grateful issuers. Investors are buying, literally, into the notion of low rates forever.

One additional consequence of all this is that asset price volatility is likely to stay low. Expectations for a lot of things starting to whip around may be disappointed. That’s exactly what central banks want and they very much might be rewarded. This could end up being an investor’s paradise and a trader’s frustration. Outside influences can always interfere with the best laid plans. I can’t help wondering if it will be politics rather than economics that drives matters.

In this benign environment it’s possible that emerging markets can do well regardless of whether the dollar stays strong or not. And it is, indeed, hard to see it getting hit against the majors. If everyone is on hold, the dollar has a lot of appeal. The Dollar Index is just above its one-year average price and that seems about right. Many analysts posit that the world would benefit from a lower U.S. currency. And in normal circumstances that would be the case. This could be an exception. Developed markets would welcome soft currencies and it doesn’t hurt emerging ones? That’s a win-win.

The yield curve is a tougher call. And economic numbers will have some influence. But if Treasuries end up staying in the range we’ve experienced in the last several months, which looks like a distinct possibility, we could be going nowhere fast.

As for equities, at the moment, there seems little, barring an exogenous shock, that will shake the longs from their bullish resolve. It’s a strange place to be that everyone can be complacently comfortable with their positions and it’s hard to argue with them. That may end up being the biggest threat out there.