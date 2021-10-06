"A One Man Gun Show": NYC Doorman Arrested For Selling Guns In Front Of His Building

When you think about doormen in Manhattan making a little something extra on the side, you think about them maybe working odd jobs for building tenants, taking a couple extra cookies from the building's holiday party or working a weekend shift bartending somewhere.

What you don't think about is running a firearms dealership outside the building where they work.

But that was the case for Roberto Carmona, who now stands accused of peddling 80 guns and ammunition to an undercover NYPD detective while working at his building at 423 W. 55th St. The building is home to a Planet Fitness and other commercial businesses, according to the NY Post.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. said this week: “Roberto Carmona allegedly used his job as a doorman, out of a Midtown office building, as a one-man gun show, storing ammunition in his locker and selling multiple deadly weapons in front of the building.”

Vance continued: “He’s also accused of bringing his work home, selling dozens of guns outside his Morningside Heights building, where he lives."

The press conference announcing the bust showcased 80 firearms, including 63 semiautomatic pistols and one sawed-off shotgun.

Carmona reportedly facilitated deals between January and September with the undercover officer, selling firearms for between $500 and $3,700. 15 total sales took place, the report says.

The guns were purchased in Tennessee and were then smuggled to 51 year old Harold Floran, who met up with Carmona in Tennessee, Virginia or New Jersey to sell the weapons, accepting payment over Zelle.