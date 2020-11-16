Only 46% Of Americans Would Receive COVID Vaccine As Soon As It Is Available

With several promising COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon including Moderna and Pfizer, many Americans will soon be faced with the decision of whether or not to get vaccinated.

Harmony Healthcare IT recently surveyed 2,000 Americans from across the country to try and gauge what percentage of Americans would be willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Here’s what they found:

Only 46% of Americans say they would receive a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it was made available.

40% said they would get the vaccine, but prefer to see how effective and safe it is before receiving it. 14% said they would not get the vaccine under any circumstances.

Top reasons against getting vaccinated: 1. Side effects (67%); 2. Safety and effectiveness (38%); 3. I won’t need a vaccination (21%); 4. Don’t believe in vaccinations (9%); 5. Cost concerns (8%).

According to respondents, 27% believe they will be able to be vaccinated within 3-6 months of a vaccine being developed and 26% believe it will take 6 months to one year.

Most respondents (50%) agree that the most vulnerable and susceptible populations should be the first to receive a vaccination (unclear if this includes all members of Congress and all career politicians). According to the CDC, adults of any age with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), heart disease and severe obesity, among other conditions, are at increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19.

55% of Americans believe the government should require everyone to get vaccinated although 70% would not receive a vaccine if it isn’t approved by the FDA first.

53% believe they will be able to be vaccinated within a year.

Once vaccinated, a quarter of respondents feel that it will still take between 1-to-2 years before a return to normalcy while 24% believe it will happen sooner (6 months to a year).

