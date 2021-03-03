OPEC Joint Committee Ends With No Policy Reco Ahead Of Tomorrow's Meeting

Ahead of tomorrow's OPEC+ summit, today's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) video conference ended with no policy recommendation, which means traders will be closely watching tomorrow's full OPEC+ meeting (which begins at 8am) for decisions on sentiment, pace and scale of any output increases.

According to Energy Intel's Amena Bakr, some member states appeared to be pushing for a higher level of easing of the cuts, while others are being more cautious. The divergence could be problematic because according to Bakr, "conformity for all member states,is being stressed as a priority."

From the JMMC: Conformity is being stressed as a priority for all member states- sources #OOTT #Opec — Amena Bakr (@Amena__Bakr) March 3, 2021

As a reminder, OPEC+ options include a rollover of current cuts, with sources reporting that several members supported the idea of no curb easing in April. As Newsquawk notes, yesterday sources noted OPEC+ is poised to cool down the oil market by raising production, thus taking pressure off their battered fiscal positions and potentially keeping a lid on global inflation. Saudi Arabia is said to still be considering how to phase out its voluntary cut.

Boosting the odds for a production hike, tomorrow's meeting comes as the recent glut in crude that built up during the pandemic is unwinding at the steepest rate in two decades, according to Morgan Stanley. At the same time backwardation remains elevated, indicating supplies are tight.

While traders generally expect a boost in output in the 1-1.5MMbpd range, ANZ Banking Group has come up with a contrarian view, writing overnight that OPEC+ has a "perfect opportunity" to add 750,000 barrels. The additional 750k bpd supply from April assumes a 500k bpd increase across the group, coupled with a 250k bpd increase from Saudi Arabia.

"This should be welcomed by the market, with expectations sitting at a 1.5m bpd increase," bank says in note by Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari.

While OECD inventories are not far off target levels and prices are close to fiscal breakeven for some producers, market optimism is not being matched by price action in the physical markets, the bank says. That combination leaves the grouping “in a difficult position,” but the gathering pace of recovery presents “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” analysts say.

Amid the news, Brent remains higher on the session, trading up $1 to $63.70 last.

Finally, courtesy of Newsquawk, here is a complete breakdown of what to expect from OPEC tomorrow: