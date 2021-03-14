"Out Of Control" Brush Fire Sweeps Through New Jersey Town 

Several Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states are under "Red Flag Warning" on Sunday afternoon, which means critical fire weather conditions are underway. With that being said, reports are pouring in on social media of a dangerous brush fire sweeping through Lakewood, New Jersey.

The Lakewood Police Department said the brush fire was initially reported on Airport Road around 1300 ET. Video posted to Twitter by The Lakewood Scoop showed the inferno.

The fire has engulfed multiple building structures.

BREAKING: Structures now on fire. Additional backup requested. Upgraded to 2nd Alarm. https://t.co/7XjxeWfzk8 pic.twitter.com/0ugiQ1CjQL — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

Dozens of firefighters from surrounding towns have arrived on the scene.

UPDATE: Dozens of firefighters from all surrounding towns assisting. https://t.co/dT4EBej4bc pic.twitter.com/dJgB8bLlhT — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

The brush fire appears to be expanding.

BREAKING: Getting reports of a 3rd structure now on fire. pic.twitter.com/mDEP2JfDGB — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

Firefighters are battling the blaze as it rips through a residential community.

BREAKING: Firefighters still battling blaze ripping through structures.



MORE ON STATUS -> https://t.co/lJ3ClHEEnm pic.twitter.com/62jFLZPVld — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

Highways and roads around the incident area are closed as the fire continues to spread. Reports now show one firefighter has been injured.

BREAKING: Reports of a firefight injured. pic.twitter.com/6JbhOFX52i — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

More views of the large brush fire in Jersey.

Route 70 has been shut down.

BREAKING: Parts of GSP, Cedarbridge and Route 70 shut in Lakewood. pic.twitter.com/zlzIKypPCy — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

A helicopter with a specialized bucket suspended on a cable is now combating the fire.

UPDATE: Chopper dropping water. pic.twitter.com/JSGqlwZ5oF — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

Firefighters are at a Lowe's on Route 70.

UPDATE: At Lowe’s on Route 70. pic.twitter.com/PhHtGSc1EH — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

Possible commercial zone ablaze.

BREAKING: Fire near Lowe’s.



Firefighters are battling this blaze on multiple fronts. pic.twitter.com/DdupotpUr3 — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

"Blaze is currently out of control," The Lakewood Scoop tweeted.

BREAKING: Fire near Costco on Route 70.



Blaze is currently out of control.



Getting reports of burn victims as well. pic.twitter.com/sstzc4RdZb — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

This situation appears to be deteriorating: "Business-owners attempting to extinguish fires near their shops," the local paper said.

BREAKING: Business-owners attempting to extinguish fires near their shops. pic.twitter.com/xDXFhgr2KN — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

A brush fire has developed near Costco on Route 70.

#BREAKING: Aircrafts attempting to contain blaze near Costco. pic.twitter.com/Wp9tIzbdrQ — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

The smoke plume from Lakewood is showing up on the radar.

The smoke plume from the fire near #Lakewood showing up on radar. https://t.co/k0O0Epal3R pic.twitter.com/VVxIWsi7l1 — Maria LaRosa (@TheMariaLaRosa) March 14, 2021

More businesses are in the path of the fire.

BREAKING: Another Lakewood business in the track of the wildfire. pic.twitter.com/LNS5zUc6GD — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) March 14, 2021

Hilton hotel in Lakewood was evacuated as the wildfire dangerously approaches the structure.

Air quality has rapidly deteriorated in the area.

"This story is developing...