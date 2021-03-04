Over 18 Million Americans Are Still On Government Jobless Benefits
After unexpectedly plunging in the prior week, initial jobless claims were expected to modestly rise this week and they did from 730k to 745k...
Source: Bloomberg
Texas (amid all the storm-driven chaos) saw the biggest jump in claims as Missouri saw the biggest improvement
While 'normal' continuing claims continue to improve, pandemic emergency claims remain near record highs...
Source: Bloomberg
But more than 18 million Americans are still on the dole...
Not exactly the recovery we'd been promised!