Overturned Truck Carrying Tesla Batteries Catches Fire And Blocks I-80 In California

A truck carrying a load of Tesla batteries in Placer County, California crashed and rolled over, causing the batteries to light on fire and blocking a large portion of I-80 on Friday night.

The rollover crash happened on the freeway just east of Drum Forebay, according to CBS Sacramento.

CBS described the ensuing fire as "small" and noted it "has since been contained". The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the truck was carrying Tesla batteries.

California Highway Patrol transcripts posted by Stanphyl Capital's Mark Spiegel on Friday documented the incident as it happened.

Here's the video...



The fire was small, but the excuse for missing the quarter (remember Biovail?) is big! https://t.co/fm6uTZ1X53$TSLA — Stanphyl Capital (@StanphylCap) September 10, 2021

An "overturned semi" was first reported before it was reported that the vehicle on was on fire.

After "inquiring as to how engulfed" the truck was, California Highway Patrol was informed the load was Tesla batteries.

As Spiegel noted on Twitter, the fire was small - but the excuse for missing the upcoming quarter could be huge!

No injuries were reported.