PA State Rep. Introduces 'Parody' Bill To Limit Men To Having 3 Children Before Mandating Vasectomies

Legislation is being introduced in Pennsylvania that would limit the number of children men could father to three. The bill, being called "parody legislation", would mandate vasectomies for men at age 40 or following their third child, whichever comes first, according to Patch.

State Rep. Chris Rabb (D-Philadelphia) has acknowledged the legislation is supposed to be satirical and poke fun at recent restrictive anti-abortion legislation that was passed in Texas.

Despite Rabb using his taxpayer funded salary to spend time thinking of new and interesting ways to make political points via bad jokes, we don't really understand the point of wasting resources to try and advance the bill forward. Maybe we're just not woke enough...

Rabb

Rabb says the bill would "place more of the burden of conception's responsibility on men" and highlight double standards for reproductive rights.

He commented: "To each person who views this bill I've introduced as absurd, I'd urge you to apply equal scrutiny to laws in places like Texas and right here in Pennsylvania, which enact paternalistic restrictions on the personal liberty of cis women, trans men and nonbinary individuals who have an unwanted pregnancy."

He continued, writing on Twitter: "As long as legislators continue to restrict the #ReproductiveRights of cis women, trans men & non-binary folx, there should be laws to address the responsibility of men who impregnate them!"

The legislation includes a $10,000 reward for reporting "violators who refuse to get vasectomies".

Rabb's proposal has faced "enormous backlash," the report says. Rabb said that within hours of relasing the memo on the bill, he faced "the most hateful and threatening emails and voicemails" of his career.

And while Rabb refers to it as "parody" legislation now, we'll see just how long that label lasts...

State Rep. David Rowe (R) concluded: "This bill will never see the light of day as long as Republicans control the House. But I wanted you all to be aware how quickly policies that belong in Communist China would become the norm here if Democrats seized total control of state government."