A Paid Subscription Version Of Twitter Called "Twitter Blue" Is On Its Way

With shareholders constantly pushing Jack Dorsey to do better to monetize Twitter, it was just a matter of time before the social media network offered a paid subscription model. Now, it looks as though the service has a name: Twitter Blue.

On Saturday Gizmodo reported that the service would cost $2.99 per month and would allow "users to undo their tweets and create bookmark collections, among other features."

The social media network could also be getting into a tiered subscription model, which could unlock additional paid features and offer a more clutter free environment for users who are willing to pay higher prices.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong Tweeted out the details over the weekend.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:



Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH



Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Recall, as part of their effort to monetize, Twitter was also said this month to be experimenting with adding a feature called "tip jar" that would let users send and receive money to one another. Dorsey has been tight-lipped on the subscription model, stating last summer that it was in the “very, very early phases.

Twitter's acquisition of Scroll last week has made it clear that "there’s plenty of work going on behind the scenes" at the social media company, Gizmodo writes.

Offering a paid subscription model would just be the latest in a series of new changes to the platform that it has been testing. A date for a soft-launch or release has yet to be determined.