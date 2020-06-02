Pandemic, Economic Crash, Social Unrest, And Now Four Asteroids?

This year has been nothing short of astonishing. In the last five months, the US has been inundated with a virus pandemic, triggering an economic crash and 40 million unemployed, and now worsening social unrest in major metros. But what's happening on the ground might be the least of our worries on Tuesday, as four asteroids are about to pass the planet.

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has detected "four near-Earth objects that will fly past" the planet on Tuesday, reported International Business Times.

CNEOS' data showed the first asteroid, identified as 2020 KK7, measures about 108 feet wide and traveling at 34,000 mph, will pass the planet on Tuesday at a distance of 0.00343 astronomical units or approximately 319,000 miles. To put this in perspective, this means the giant space rock will pass Earth at a distance that is about from here to the Moon.

The second asteroid to pass Earth is called 2020 KD4. The rock measures about 115 feet wide and is traveling at 12,000 mph, will pass the planet at a distance of about 0.02680 astronomical units or around 2.5 million miles away.

The third asteroid to pass Earth is called 2020 KF, which has an estimated diameter of 144 feet, is the largest asteroid to approach the planet, and is traveling at about 24,000 mph. It's expected to pass the planet at a distance of about 0.03102 astronomical units or 2.9 million miles.

And the fourth asteroid to pass Earth on Tuesday is called 2020 KJ1, has an estimated diameter of about 105 feet, and is moving at 11,000 mph, will pass the planet at about 0.01403 astronomical units or 1.3 million miles.

