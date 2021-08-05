Paul Allen's 414-Foot Superyacht Sells For $278 Million 

A superyacht that belonged to late Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen has found a buyer in a red-hot yachting market.

According to Bloomberg, the 414-foot yacht, Octopus, sold for a whopping 235 million euros ($278 million) to an undisclosed buyer.

Octopus has eight decks, two helipads, two elevators, a car garage, and an eight-person submarine. There's enough room for 26 guests, and it also has space for 63 crew members.

Allen had the superyacht built in 2003 by German boatbuilder Lürssen for approximately $200 million.

The sale of the vessel comes as the world's largest luxury boat market is on fire.

Ship appraisal company Vessels Value said 219 superyachts were sold in the first quarter of this year, more than double the number last year over the same period.

Octopus is the ideal explorer yacht, and there's no word on where it will sail next or what flag it will be flying under new ownership.

The timing of the sale comes months after billionaire Jeff Bezos purchased a 417-foot yacht, or about three-foot bigger than Octopus. If it's all about size, Bezos wins.

Billionaires are buying superyachts and private islands as everyone else is told they can't travel.