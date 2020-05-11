PBOC To Cut Rates Next: China CPI Huge Miss, PPI Prints At 4 Year Low

Heading into today's Chinese inflation print, the bond market was sending a mixed message: while consensus expected that China's economy would be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the yield on China’s government bonds climbed to the highest level in nearly two months, suggesting either the worst from the deflationary drag was now behind China, or was the result of expectations for a large supply increase later this month.

In retrospect, it was the former, because moments ago China's NBS reported that in April, CPI rose just 3.3%, sliding 1% from March and not only a huge miss to consensus of 3.7%, but missing the lowest estimate (the range was 3.4% to 4.3%). This was the lowest print since September 2019 when China was suffering from an acute surge in food prices driven by pork hyperinflation (the result of another virus).

The bulk of the miss was due to a drop in food inflation, which dropped from 18.3%YoY to 14.8% vs March (a -3%MoM decline), with pork prices falling 7.6% as supply continues to come to market just as demand is fleeing said market. There was also weakness in transportation and recreation segments, reflecting subdued activity despite China’s bombastic reopening.

Meanwhile, factory gate prices, or Producer Price Inflation a proxy for corporate profits, plunged deeper into the red, sliding to -3.1%, more than double the March decline of -1.5%, missing consensus estimate of a -2.5% drop, and the lowest print since April 2016.

And since PPI is a close proxy for industrial profits which as discussed recently are in freefall, it is very likely that we will witness a record low PPI print as soon as next month.

And while China's accelerating disinflation is bad news not only for the country but also the entire world, as China was critical during the last financial crisis do unleash a global reflationary wave across the globe, the fact that China is also succumbing to lower prices has very adverse consequences for global growth.

There is a silver lining: as we wrote earlier today when looking at China's credit creation, the elevated CPI inflation in recent months had been an unfavorable factor for monetary policy (even though it has largely been due to virus shock impacts such as supply shock to food). However, as the PBOC noted over the weekend in its quarterly monetary policy report - in which it reaffirmed its expansionary stance by promising stronger monetary policy action ahead - CPI inflation has started to go downward, and inflation expectations are currently stable.

As a result, with inflation now sliding fast the biggest hurdle before the PBOC for a wholesale rate cut is now gone, and instead of using a targeted approach to injecting liquidity in the system via new yuan loans, local bond issuance and the occasional RRR cut, the central bank will very soon enter the comfort zone where it too follows the rest of the world in cutting rates sharply lower in hopes of stimulating the economy.