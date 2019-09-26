Peloton Pounded, Crypto Crushed, Bonds Bid, Stocks Skid

A day lacking Bullard dovish headlines (Kashkari just didn't go full Bullard), Trump's tweet focus away from "trade deal is close", and little movement on the impeachment front meant algos struggled to find news-driven reasons to ignite momentum... but just as traders were giving up, China's Wang dropped some well-timed quotes through Reuters suggesting optimism for the trade deal, lifting the markets.

1530ET *CHINA'S WANG: CHINA WILLING TO BUY MORE U.S. PRODUCTS:RTRS

Futures show the swings best (biggest trend changes at EU open, US open, and EU close)...

Cash markets briefly tested green on the day after the China headlines, but that was it...

The Dow managed to get green on the week in that late ramp but lost it as stocks sank into the close...

But once those stops were run, the market turned round and said:

China was ugly as Golden Week looms

Europe extended yesterday's late-day gains but remains in the red for the week...

Peloton IPO'd at $29, opened at $27, and collapsed to a $24 handle...

Momo flip-flopped back again today higher...

Defensives dominated US equity performance...

Treasury yields were lower on the day

10Y Yields went back below 1.70%...

The Dollar extended yesterday's surge...

...rising to its highest close since May 2017...

Cryptos are having a terrible week led by Bitcoin Cash's 32% drop!

Bitcoin was battered again today...

As the dollar extended gains, Commodities all slipped lower today...

WTI erased more of the Saudi spike today...

Additionally, NatGas was pummeled lower, headed for the longest streak of declines in more than seven years as U.S. shale production outruns demand and inflates stockpiles.

Finally, we note that the real driver of markets is starting to fade again...

