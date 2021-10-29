PETA Wants Major League Baseball To Stop Saying "Bullpen" Because It's "Insensitive To Cows"

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have outdone themselves with "wokeness" once again on behalf of the animal kingdom. This time, PETA is in the news for urging Major League Baseball to stop referring to pitcher warmup areas as "bullpens".

Because we're sure this hurts the animals' feelings when they sit around and watch baseball, right?

And while that's sarcasm, that hasn't stopped the agency from petitioning the MLB to change the term. PETA actually argued that "bullpen" is insensitive to cows, TMZ reported this week. PETA is insisting that the MLB change the name of the warmup area to the "arm barn".

As if referencing a barn is going to be any less "insensitive" than saying "bullpen"? Couldn't the mention of a barn wind up giving horses somewhere PTSD? But we digress...

PETA exec Tracy Reiman, who obviously has a lot of time on her hands, commented: "Words matter, and baseball 'bullpens' devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals."

The organization takes exception with the fact that the "bullpen" is a holding area where bulls are kept before slaughter.

"Strike out the word 'bullpen,' which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter, in favor of a more modern, animal-friendly term," PETA said.

Ah, strike out. We see what you did there. Great work advancing the cause, guys. Godspeed.