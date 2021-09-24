Peter Schiff: Gold Will Explode; The Dollar Will Implode When The Markets Figure This Out

Via SchiffGold.com,

Peter Schiff says gold will explode and the dollar will implode when the markets figure out the Fed is crying wolf when it comes to monetary tightening.

The Federal Reserve wrapped up another meeting without making any changes to its current extraordinary, loose, inflationary monetary policy. But the central bank did hint that it may start tapering its quantitative easing program “soon.”

That was enough for the markets. They continue to expect the Fed will tighten monetary policy and fight surging inflation. Gold sold off after the FOMC statement came out, dropping about $10.

The gold market has battled these headwinds for months. Every time the Fed hints at tightening, gold sells off. Every time inflation numbers come in hot, gold sells off. This doesn’t make sense. Why would investors sell an inflation hedge during an inflationary period? Because they honestly think the central bank can and will sweep in and successfully fight inflation.

But as we have said over and over again, the Fed cannot possibly tighten in this economic environment. In an interview on RT Boom Bust, Peter Schiff said even if the Fed does begin to taper, it will eventually reverse course and ultimately expand QE.

It knows the only foundation this bubble economy has is the Fed’s easy money policies. And I don’t think they have any actual plans to taper. And even if they just kind of feign the process by beginning it, they’ll never complete it because soon after they start the taper, again, if they even ever start, they’re going to have to reverse the process. Because ultimately, the Fed Fed is going to expand the QE program and start to buy a lot more government Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the future than it’s doing right now.”

During his podcast after the September Fed meeting, Peter said at some point the markets will tire of this game.

They’re going to be tired of a boy crying wolf over and over and over again, and a wolf never actually showing up. At some point, the markets are going to figure this out, understand the Fed’s predicament, and then it’s going to hit the fan.”

Peter said that’s when you will see the gold market explode and the dollar implode.

But you can’t wait for that to happen to act. You need to be positioned before everyone wakes up — or not even everyone — just a significant percentage of those who are asleep right now to wake up. That’s all it takes. Not everybody. Just a large enough minority to figure it out and that’s all it’s going to take.”

As for the dollar, during the big stock market selloff on Monday, the greenback was up overall, but it was down against the traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. It was also down against gold. Nevertheless, a lot of mainstream commentators claimed the dollar was strong, proving that it remains the go-to safe haven. But that’s not true.