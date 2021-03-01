Peter Schiff: The Only Thing The Economy Has Going for It Is The Fed

Via SchiffGold.com,

Last week, Peter Schiff appeared on NDT News to talk about the Federal Reserve’s increasing dovishness. He said despite all of the assurances from Jerome Powell that the central bank’s monetary policy isn’t stoking inflation, the economy and the dollar are both at risk for collapse. The Fed is the only thing standing in the way and it can’t stand there forever.

During this interview, Peter also touched on his recent Twitter debate with Elon Musk about bitcoin.

Jerome Powell claims that the Federal Reserve is not blowing up bubbles, there is no inflation threat, and that its easy money policy will continue for years. Peter said Powell gets more and more dovish every time he talks.

I think it’s a necessity because the US economy is in need of more artificial support every time he speaks because the only thing the economy has got going for it is the Fed. Because it’s a phony economy. It’s not real. And it’s completely dependent on increasing levels of inflation. So, the Fed keeps on printing money while pretending it has no effect on interest rates, no effect on asset prices, and claiming that the market doesn’t even need its help.”

During his testimony on Capitol Hill, Powell even claimed the Fed’s bond-buying programs weren’t having any impact on interest rates. He thinks there is plenty of demand for US Treasuries without the central bank’s intervention into the market. Never mind that the Fed now holds a record percentage of US debt.

If that were true, why is the Fed buying all these bonds in the first place? The truth is that’s the only thing standing between us and complete economic collapse – is the Fed. But the only thing standing between the Fed and collapse is the value of the dollar.”

The Fed has also expanded the money supply by a record amount. Powell says that doesn’t really matter either and claimed that there is no longer any relationship between the supply of dollars and the value of those dollars.

Well, the laws of supply and demand are still in effect. And if Powell keeps printing dollars, eventually there’ll be no demand, and the value, the price, is going to collapse. And that’s when it all hits the fan.”

Peter also addressed his Twitter battle with Elon Musk about bitcoin. Musk purchased about $1.5 billion of bitcoin through Tesla.

Once you own bitcoin, you’re really obligated to talk your book because the only way to prop up the price is to con other people into buying it.”

In one tweet, Musk said, “Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter. That data, like all data, is subject to latency and error. The system will evolve to that which minimizes both.” Peter said Musk doesn’t seem to understand money.