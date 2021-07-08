Pfizer To Seek Authorization For "Booster" Dose To Protect Against Delta Variant

Hours ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci emphatically defended the efficacy of the three American-made vaccines that have received emergency authorization for use by the FDA. His comments weren't unprompted: reports out of Israel claiming the Pfizer jab is far less effective than advertised have shaken public confidence in the jabs, at a time where President Biden is about to send people knocking on doors to try and encourage more adults (and increasingly, children) to get vaccinated.

It's no secret that a handful of southern and western states are lagging the rest of the country in vaccine rollout. But not long after Dr. Fauci made his comments (which were picked up by all the major newswires) the NYT published a sneak peak at new research showing how the Delta variant bypasses the antibodies created by the vaccines, and prior infection with another strain of the virus.

It's just the latest example of how the authorities don't care about the "science" so much as protecting the narrative that helps Big Pharma sell the most vaccines. And while the vast majority of countries are still struggling with vaccination rates below 1% since they simply can't get the supplies (while unused jabs are piling up across the US) - and Bill Gates doing everything he can to keep it that way - Pfizer and Moderna have apparently spotted an opportunity.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced Thursday evening that they will seek authorization from the FDA for a third "booster" dose of their COVID vaccines that will offer increased protection against the Delta variant (despite the fact that both Pfizer and its rival Moderna repeatedly insisted that its vaccines are still effective against all known variants including Delta), the Hill reports.

In a statement, the company referenced the data out of Israel, where government scientists have estimated the real efficacy of the vaccine vs. Delta is somewhere around 64%, while leaving particularly vulnerable patients at risk of severe illness and death. The booster dose would ideally be given within 6 to 12 months post-vaccination.

"Based on the totality of the data they have to date, Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose may be beneficial within 6 to 12 months following the second dose to maintain highest levels of protection," the companies said.

The company said it's planning to start clinical trials for a reformulated vaccine that's modified to specifically target the Delta variant. However, the company now believes that a booster dose might be a more effective strategy. The news strikes us as surprisingly aggressive, considering the FDA hasn't even approved the first generation of vaccines yet (they were all granted emergency authorizations, and the FDA is still evaluating safety data, which is why we know the mRNA jabs cause rare side effects including heart inflammation in a small n umber of men).

Ultimately, the CDC and FDA will decide whether to recommend a third dose. But they have a pretty strong track record of safeguarding the interests of the Big Pharma companies that produced the vaccines. So, why would they change course now?