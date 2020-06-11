NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli posted on his Facebook page Wednesday that he will leave the sport at the end of the 2020 race season.

In the post, Ciccarelli disagreed with the direction NASCAR is headed, adding that kneeling during the National Anthem is disrespectful, nor should anyone be banned from flying whatever flag they chose.

Ciccarelli said he could care less about the Confederate flag, but said flying the flag doesn't necessarily make someone a racist. The post is now deleted, and he said racing in NASCAR was a dream come true:

"Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!" - Ciccarelli's Facebook post (now-deleted)

Ciccarelli was a part-time competitor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series -- racing in truck No. 49. He participated in 18 races over the course of three years, completed one top-10 finish (the 2019 Corrigan Oil 200).

His decision came after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its events which now "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

NASCAR banned the flag after the first full-time Black NASCAR driver in 25 years, Darrel "Bubba" Wallace, called on the organization to address to ban the flag which serves as a reminder of the days when southern Democrats owned slaves.

"What I'm chasing is checkered flags, and that was kind of my narrative," Wallace told CNN in a Monday interview. "But diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable with that, people talk about that — that's the first thing they bring up."

