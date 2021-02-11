Pot Stocks Smoked

After an exuberant few days of Reddit-Raider rampaging, stoner-stocks are stumbling this morning with TLRY getting clubbed like a baby seal.

A small basket of the most discussed pot stocks on Reddit has dropped notably...

Source: Bloomberg

Sundial is barely holding on to gains, but is down hard already...

But Tilray is down over 30%...

“As witnessed with GameStop and AMC, retail investors from the WallStreetBet Reddit crowd obviously have a lot of influence and power,” said Matt Hawkins, managing partner at Entourage Effect Capital, a cannabis-only private equity firm, and now they have got bored and moved on it appears, rotating back to short-focused penny stocks...

Source: Bloomberg