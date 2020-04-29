Powell: "Now Is Not The Time To Be Concerned About Debt"

In what was perhaps the most illuminating soundbite from the Powell press conference, in response to a question about the sustainability of the US fiscal trajectory in general, and the soaring debt and deficit in particular - both of which the Fed is now directly monetizing thanks to MMT/Helicopter Money, the Fed Chairman was laconic: "this is not the time" to be concerned about debt.

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve: "The debt is growing faster than the economy. This is not the time to act upon those concerns"



Time for Plan ₿ pic.twitter.com/jXJWgHIVU0 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) April 29, 2020

Fair enough, in response we will be just as laconic and use the CBO's latest long-term debt to GDP forecast to ask the Chairman just when will it be the time to be concerned about the Federal debt. For the benefit of the Fed Chair we have conveniently provided several possible answers.