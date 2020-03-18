Pre-Market Trading Chaos After Trump Tweets On "Very Important News" From FDA

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 08:11

With futures stuck limit-down, our only indication of trading sentiment is the pre-market-open ETFs and they are volatile this morning.

Shortly after Trump tweeted that he has "very important news" from The FDA...

SPY - the S&P 500 ETF - spiked, dumped, and bounced back to where it was, only to start fading again...

It seems even good news is no longer enough - the market is demanding its free, unencumbered, helicopter money or else!