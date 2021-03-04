As Prices Explode, When Will The Clueless Fed Finally Turn Hawkish?

During Powell's WSJ video conference today the Fed chair was asked for his views on inflation. His response was, in typical Fed fashion, a lie: claiming that "he is well aware of history of high inflation and won't allow it", he is allowing it, adding that "inflation is currently very low." Clearly the millionaire is relying on his Fed charge card (or concierge) for all daily purchases.

Others are less fortunate: among them was this respondent to the latest Mfg ISM who summarized the situation best:

“Things are now out of control. Everything is a mess, and we are seeing wide-scale shortages.”

But the best snapshot of inflationary sentiment comes from Google Trends which was quite clear: searches for "inflation" are the highest they have been this century.

Yet while the Fed is clearly oblivious to soaring prices - arguing that this is just a transitory blip to be expected whenever the economy reopens - the time will eventually come for the Fed to hike rates.

But when?

For the answer we go to Bear Traps Report author Larry McDonald who has an amusing anecdote today answering just this question: