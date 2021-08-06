The Purge Begins: CNN Fires Three Employees For Coming To Work Unvaccinated

CNN has fired three of its employees for coming to work unvaccinated.

The news broke yesterday after it was reported that the employees "violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated", according to ABC.

A memo was reportedly sent out Thursday reminding employees that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or if they work in the field where they come into contact with other employees.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker wrote in the memo, which was first obtained by the Associated Press:

“Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this.”

"Everyone from news, sports and studios who comes in now and going forward must be vaccinated. We have been clear about this for months, so there should be no confusion," the memo said, according to Reuters.

The contents of the memo were first Tweeted out by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy. It says that the company's September 7 return to the office is going to be delayed until "at least October".

“Given the uncertainty that exists today, we are reluctant to put a specific date on it,” Zucker commented. “We will evaluate in the coming weeks, and I promise that we will give you at least 30 days notice for any return.”

Most CNN offices are open "on a voluntary basis", the report notes. Zucker says that more than 33% of news staff have returned and proof of vaccination has (so far) been left to the honor system. Zucker says that this policy "may change" in coming weeks.

Zucker also said that masks are to be mandated in the company's Atlanta, Washington and Los Angeles offices when employees aren't eating or drinking.

Hilariously, Zucker said that for spaces where masks aren't mandatory that people should do what feels comfortable to them “without any fear of retaliation or judgment from co-workers".

Unless, of course, what makes you comfortable is walking around unvaccinated without a mask. In that case, you can expect fear and retaliation, in the form of a firing.