Submitted by Michael Hartnett of Rabobank

The bucks don't stop anywhere

And...scene.

The Fed is not just extending liquidity to all and sundry, including now buying commercial paper, but to foreign central banks too, with another nine just added to existing swap lines - though not at anywhere near enough scale, and with one key name (**cough** China **cough**) missing. The ECB have decided to go the full bazooka QE and at this time won’t be so worried about how many peripheral bonds they buy, and will also buy commercial paper. The BOE just cut rates again 15bp to 10bp, with a huge increase in QE, including commercial paper. The BOJ is snuffling away too. Sweden’s Riksbank is as well.

As an aside, one can see why there are whispers that it’s time to get out of government bonds and into commercial paper or corporate bonds, if we are about to see higher yielding paper cone with a risk-free state guarantee. Quick question, if so: didn’t we see the same pre-2008 with Fannie and Freddie? Quick note, if so: how Chinese we have become, as it is also a traditional ‘market’ tactic there to try to front-run Beijing’s largesse.

Yet, ironically, the PBOC just opted to leave its key 1-year lending rate on hold at 4.05%, and to raise its 5-year rate 5bp to 4.75%. Just as in Denmark, who just raised rates from -0.75% to -0.6%, might it have something to do with wild FX swings? (CNH hit 7.16 yesterday.)

The bucks don’t stop anywhere though. U.K. PM Johnson could not have made it much clearer: this is not 2008, where we bailed out the banks - this time we bail out everyone.

In the U.K. today we are expected to get a new slew of measures that will include income tax holidays and direct subsidies to workers’ wages. The latter would be the largest state intervention in the economy since WW2.

Even the US might take equity stakes in firms - partial nationalisation. With a quid pro quo of no stock buybacks and no executive bonuses. I wonder if there will be many takers - or choices.

Money is no object - and increasingly no object has no money. We have a Republican President giving away $1,200 in “tax rebate” - which is semantic window dressing for free money. We have a Tory government doing what Labour could only dream of. We have the ECB begging the Eurozone to spend.

Surely, markets are asking, all we have to do is get past this virus and the seeds are there for a tremendous recovery? (Cue risk on.)

Well, yes. But first we need to get past what is likely to be a Great Depression level of unemployment as US firms fold. A recent survey suggests 9% of Americans have already been laid off - and Californians have just been told to stay at home, making matters worse.

Moreover, please consider that when we do prevail it will not be seen as “it was markets what won it.” It will have been big government what won it.

Imagine if we get through this and reintroduce austerity or cut off central bank liquidity. (Cue risk off trading.)

So while we are all in it to win it, we are also all in: and there will be no easy going back to the status quo ante afterwards.

Perhaps those muttering about China-style trades are on to something; perhaps they don’t see that their day is done. It depends on the state of the state in our new virus political economy.